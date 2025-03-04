Open Menu

Two Officers Reshuffled

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Two officers reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Two officers were reshuffled in Faisalabad Development Authority here on Tuesday.

According to a notification, Mian Qamar Shahzad, Estate Officer, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director Admin, while Deputy Director Town Planning Faran Siddique Hashmi has been assigned additional charge of Estate Officer. Both the officers have been directed to assume their new responsibilities immediately.

