Two officers transferred

The Competent authority has ordered postings and transfers of two officers in the public interest with immediate effect

Shahana Khalil, Additional DG Projects Merged areas, Planning and Development Department has been posted as Director, Urban Policy unit, P&D Department and the services of Raffia Qayyum Awaiting Posting in Establishment Department has been placed at the disposal of P&D Department for further posting against schedule post.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.