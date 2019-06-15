UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Officials Held For Taking Bribe

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:11 AM

Two officials held for taking bribe

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested district executive officer Public Health Engineering Department and a peon for taking a bribe here on Friday.

The ACE officials said Muhammad Asif, District Executive Officer Public Health Engineering Department Sialkot, and Zeeshan Haider, Naib Qasid, were arrested for taking Rs 29,000 bribe from Hameedullah.

The ACE also recovered specially marked Currency notes from the accused.

The ACE officials told the newsmen that the ACE had sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against them.

