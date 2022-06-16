Two officials of C&W deptt suspended over substandard road work

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A Sub Divisional Officer and a Sub-Engineer of the Communication and Works Department have been suspended on the charges of sheer negligence and use of substandard materials in road project.

The inspection report of Yaro to Pishin Road project revealed that Sub Divisional Officer Mitha Khan and Sub-Engineer Irfan Kasi caused loss to the national exchequer by negligence and substandard work on their part in the project.

The investigation into the corruption in the project was carried out by the Chief Engineer Inspection Quetta Zone wherein the two officials were found guilty.