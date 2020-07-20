UrduPoint.com
Two Officials Of Kasur Water Treatment Plant Suspended

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali has suspended two officials of Kasur water treatment plant for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of millions of rupees and ordered an inquiry.

According to official sources, Resident Audit Officer Jehanzeb and Account Officer Muhammad Faisal had embezzled millions of rupees by getting cheques encashed of the department through fraudulent means.

Talking to the media, the DC said that inquiry into the matter was in progress and the accused officials would be handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the completion of inquiry report.

He said that zero tolerance would be exercised against the accused officials, adding that there was no room for corrupt in the department.

