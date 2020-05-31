UrduPoint.com
Two Officials Of Pakistani Mission To India Expelled Over Espionage Activities - New Delhi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Two Officials of Pakistani Mission to India Expelled Over Espionage Activities - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Two officials of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, apprehended by the Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities, have been declared persona non grata and asked to leave the country, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

"The Government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that it expressed a strong protest to Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires Syed Haider Shah regarding the activities of these officials against India's national security.

"Pakistan's Cd'A [Charge d'Affaires] was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," the ministry added.

