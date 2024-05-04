Two Officials Of PASSCO, One Middle Man Booked For Alleged Embezzlement
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 09:20 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Two officials of Pakistan Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and a middleman were booked for alleged embezzlement in the distribution of wheat bags in Alipur.
According to assistant commissioner Jatoe Tariq Malik, the zonal manager and PASSCO in-charge of a center in Alipur had issued wheat bags to a middleman hailing from Multan.
A team of district administrators seized three trucks loaded with wheat.
"The local administration of PASSCO cannot issue bags to people hailing from other districts. It is the right of local farmers only," said the assistant commissioner.
A case was registered against the three alleged outlaws.
