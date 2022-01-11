UrduPoint.com

Two Officials Of Patrolling Police Dismissed, Eight Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Two constables were dismissed from service and eight others including officers of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region were suspended over negligence in duty, here on Tuesday

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal dismissed two constables - Mohsin Zubair and Irfan Ghous - and suspended 1 Sub-Inspector, 1 Assistant Sub-Inspector and 6 other officials.

Earlier, Patrolling police served show cause notices on 50 police officials including police officers over absence, carelessness and negligence.

