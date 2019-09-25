UrduPoint.com
Two Officials Of Sindh Police Awarded Major Punishments Of Compulsory Retirement

Two officials of Sindh Police were awarded with major punishments of compulsory retirement after being proved to be guilty of taking bribe and involvement in fraud

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two officials of Sindh Police were awarded with major punishments of compulsory retirement after being proved to be guilty of taking bribe and involvement in fraud.

The Spokesman for Sindh Police informed that two Assistants of grade-16 namely Aslam Pervaiz and Abdul Malik were sent on compulsory retirement final orders of which were issued by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Establishment and Training.

Assistant Aslam Pervaiz during an inquiry was found guilty of taking bribe of Rs. 5000/- for the purpose of transfer/posting from a Police Constable Wasil Khan.

The Spokesman added that Assistant Abdul Malik was also sent on compulsory retirement over charges of misconduct, inefficiency, negligence, disobedience and dereliction in the performance of duty.

Abdul Malik committed fraud by putting a letter for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for transfer from Legal Branch Central Police Office (CPO) to CTD Sindh by himself without disclosing the facts.

AIGP Legal branch also opined that Abdul Malik fraudulently got a letter signed by him by taking advantage and breaching the trust without obtaining any approval from competent authority.

Both the officials were awarded major punishments in pursuance of the strict directives of IGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam for taking stern action against the corrupt in police.

