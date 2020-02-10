UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Officials Suspended After Initial Inquiry Into Goods Train Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Two officials suspended after initial inquiry into goods train accident

Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan, Shoaib Aadil, Monday suspended two officials after initial inquiry into an accident wherein a coal-laden goods train had collided with another goods train at Yousufwala railway station in Sahiwal last Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan, Shoaib Aadil, Monday suspended two officials after initial inquiry into an accident wherein a coal-laden goods train had collided with another goods train at Yousufwala railway station in Sahiwal last Saturday.

A coal-laden train was in the middle of shunting process at the yard of Yousufwala railway station to move forward to its destination but collided with another coal-laden goods train that was stationary on the same track after staff failed to change its track in time on Feb 9, Saturday afternoon.

Brake vans of both trains were damaged and two other vans, one from each train, had derailed.

The accident, however, had not caused hurdle in smooth operations of Up and Down passenger trains.

The DS railways Multan has put a pointsman and a shunting master under suspension after initial inquiry and formed a committee comprising three divisional officers to launch formal inquiry proceedings, Railways officials said.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Sahiwal Same From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

5 minutes ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

5 minutes ago

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 846.93 points, close ..

3 minutes ago

Two foreign nationals diagnosed with coronavirus d ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates cricket team ove ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.