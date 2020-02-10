Two officials suspended after initial inquiry into goods train accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan, Shoaib Aadil, Monday suspended two officials after initial inquiry into an accident wherein a coal-laden goods train had collided with another goods train at Yousufwala railway station in Sahiwal last Saturday.

A coal-laden train was in the middle of shunting process at the yard of Yousufwala railway station to move forward to its destination but collided with another coal-laden goods train that was stationary on the same track after staff failed to change its track in time on Feb 9, Saturday afternoon.

Brake vans of both trains were damaged and two other vans, one from each train, had derailed.

The accident, however, had not caused hurdle in smooth operations of Up and Down passenger trains.

The DS railways Multan has put a pointsman and a shunting master under suspension after initial inquiry and formed a committee comprising three divisional officers to launch formal inquiry proceedings, Railways officials said.