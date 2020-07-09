Two officials suspended over poor monitoring of uplift projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) suspended Xen and SDO for poor monitoring and negligence of projects of Nawan Killi Bypass and Hanna Urak Road.

The warning was also issued to the contractor for using substandard materials in the project.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan reviewed the construction of the ongoing project of Nawan Killi Bypass and Hanna Urak Road and expressed his disaffection over the performance of the relevant department of Xen and SDO for negligence in road construction on Wednesday.

He also directed immediate action against them and the concerned Xen and SDO were removed from their posts while a warning was issued to the contractor for using non-quality of material in the project.

Chief Minister said no compromise would be made on standard of development of schemes and quality of uplift schemes could be ensured for durable growth of the province and interest of the public.

He said that measures were being taken to address main issues of masses in respective areas.

Chief Minister appreciated the performance of Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Noorul Amin Mengal for monitoring of the procedures and projects.