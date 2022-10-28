Two old tech brick kilns sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Friday sealed two brick kilns being run on old technology, causing environmental pollution in the area of Daska and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 to the owners.

District Officer Environment Waseem Ahmed Cheema along with EPD team checked Abid & Brothers Bricks Company in Kala Kalan area and Saqlain Bricks Company in Dhidowali and found both klins were running on old traditional method instead of zigzag eco-friendly technology. The team immediately sealed both kilns.

EPD officer said that no brick kiln would be allowed to operate without switching to zigzag technology.