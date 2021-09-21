Two opposition lawmakers takes lead by introducing record legislation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Two lawmakers of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Inayatullah Khan of Jamat-e-Islami and Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan Peoples' Party surpassed all their colleagues by introducing more than 100 legislative items of various natures each during the three years tenure of the incumbent assembly up to 14th September.

According to the data available on the website of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Inayatullah Khan of Jamat-e-Islami topped by bringing more assembly business as he moved a total of 168 items including 75 questions, 36 resolutions, 22 call attention notices, 8 adjournment motions and 1 amendment bill.

Similarly, Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai of PPP moved a total of 123 items including 50 questions, 61 resolutions, 6 call attention notices and 6 adjournment motions.

Humera Khatoon of JI moved 92 items, Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP 79, Shagufta Malik of ANP 64, Sirajuddin Khan of JI 61, Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP 61, Waqar Ahamd Khan of ANP 60, Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP 50, Naeema Kishwar of JUI-F 44, Rehana Ismail of JUI-F 43, Sobia Shahid of PML-N 41, Sardar Aurengzeb Nalota of PML-N 40, Salahuddin of ANP 39, Mir Kalam Independent 39 and Ahmad Kundi of PPP 33 while the others scored less than 30 items.

The assembly proceedings were mostly started with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in chair.

According to data, the Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly during its current tenure held 20 sessions with 179 sittings in which 206 resolutions and 142 bills were passed.

The data said during the corresponding period of the Provincial Assembly 118 acts, 207 call attention notices, 670 questions and 54 privilege motions were part of the assembly business till September 20, 2021.

The KP Cabinet has 13 ministers however Faisal Amin from DI Khan has not been assigned the portfolio yet while one Advisor and nine special assistants are part of the provincial cabinet.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has a total of 145 members including 43 from joint opposition, four Independent members, four from Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan while the remaining 94 are from the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has 15 seats in KP assembly while Awami National Party (ANP) has 12, PMLN 7, PPP 5, JI 3 and PML-Q has one seat in provincial assembly.

