Two Ordinances Laid In NA

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :As many as two ordinances including the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (NO. IX of 2021) and the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (No.

X of 2021) were laid in the National Assembly on Friday.

Both the ordinances were laid by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood in the Houses ), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

