Two Ordinances laid in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed presentation of two Ordinances and ten periodical reports of as many Standing Committees.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the the Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance, 2020 and the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. He also presented the report of the 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award for the period of July December, 2019.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Defence, a member of the Committee Riaz Pirzada presented the report of the Committee on the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana presented report of the Committee on the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020.

Ten periodical reports of as many Standing Committees were presented in the House.

The House did not consider two government bills and as many Calling Attention Notices, a motion under Rule 259 and a motion of thanks to the President. The lack of quorum halted the proceedings of the House and it was adjourned to meet again on February 23, 2020 (Tuesday) at 4 pm.