UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Ordinances Laid In National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Two Ordinances laid in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed presentation of two Ordinances and ten periodical reports of as many Standing Committees.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the the Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance, 2020 and the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. He also presented the report of the 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award for the period of July December, 2019.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Defence, a member of the Committee Riaz Pirzada presented the report of the Committee on the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana presented report of the Committee on the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020.

Ten periodical reports of as many Standing Committees were presented in the House.

The House did not consider two government bills and as many Calling Attention Notices, a motion under Rule 259 and a motion of thanks to the President. The lack of quorum halted the proceedings of the House and it was adjourned to meet again on February 23, 2020 (Tuesday) at 4 pm.

Related Topics

National Assembly Technology February July December 2019 2020 Government Court

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

22 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

49 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

51 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

52 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

54 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.