Two Ordinances Laid In National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:23 PM

The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed presentation of two ordinances in the House which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberation

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 in the House.

Opposition lawmaker Ali Gohar Khan objected over the presentation of these ordinances and Minister for Law and Justice responded to it, saying that Ordinance is laid before the Houses (National Assembly or Senate) soon after the start of the proceedings of either House.

As per Rules of Procedures and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the minister said that an Ordinance laid before the Assembly is deemed to be a Bill introduced in the National Assembly on the day it is so laid.

He said that both legislative proposals have been referred to committees and opposition lawmakers can give their input there and the House has the authority to make amendments in it.

