Two Ordinances Laid In Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 were laid on Tuesday in Upper House of the Parliament.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar laid the amendment ordinances as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

On the occasion, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani for the information of the House informed that the Ordinances were already laid in the National Assembly on June 6, 2024 and stood late whereas the amendment ordinances were laid for the information of the House.

