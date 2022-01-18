Two Ordinances lay before the Senate

Two ordinances including the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 were laid in the Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Two ordinances including the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 were laid in the Senate on Tuesday.

On behalf of Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid 'the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021', as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On behalf of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of State also laid the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, before the Senate as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.