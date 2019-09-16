UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Ordinances, One Bill Presented In Punjab Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:35 PM

Two ordinances, one bill presented in Punjab Assembly

The Punjab government on Monday presented Aab Pak Authority Amendment Ordinance 2019, Rawalpindi Women University Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly (PA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government on Monday presented Aab Pak Authority Amendment Ordinance 2019, Rawalpindi Women University Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly (PA).

The PA's session started two hours and 15 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, the members of opposition staged a protest for not issuance of production orders of arrested members of provincial assembly and demanded that their production orders should be issued.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that cases against Nawaz Sharif were not got registered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that PA Speaker had authority to issue production orders but these should be issued with complete consensus.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had initiated Cardiac Center, waste management department and other projects of billions of rupees for the welfare of people of Punjab.

The minister said the previous governments did not pay any attention to health sector due to which the situation in hospitals in Rawalpindi was worst. He added that previous government focused on Metro Bus projects instead of paying attention to health, education and provision of clean drinking water.

Later, the government presented Aab Pak Authority Amendment Ordinance 2019, Rawalpindi Women University Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly, whereas the PA Speaker forwarded the ordinances and the bill to the standing committees and asked them to submit a report in the assembly within two months.

Later, the opposition pointed out quorum on which the Speaker adjourned the session till September 17 (Tuesday) at 11:30 am.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Provincial Assembly Law Minister Metro Rawalpindi September Women 2019 Government Billion Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Astana-Format Summit in Ankara Gives ..

5 minutes ago

Subterranean blaze: Indonesia struggles to douse u ..

5 minutes ago

Attack on Saudi Oil Refinery Not Discussed at Puti ..

5 minutes ago

PARC , GFRI China arranges training programme of T ..

13 minutes ago

Bilawal summons senior PPP leaders' meeting tomorr ..

13 minutes ago

Chairman Senate invites parliamentarians to Kashmi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.