Two ordinances, one bill presented in Punjab Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government on Monday presented Aab Pak Authority Amendment Ordinance 2019, Rawalpindi Women University Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly (PA)

The PA's session started two hours and 15 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, the members of opposition staged a protest for not issuance of production orders of arrested members of provincial assembly and demanded that their production orders should be issued.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that cases against Nawaz Sharif were not got registered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that PA Speaker had authority to issue production orders but these should be issued with complete consensus.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had initiated Cardiac Center, waste management department and other projects of billions of rupees for the welfare of people of Punjab.

The minister said the previous governments did not pay any attention to health sector due to which the situation in hospitals in Rawalpindi was worst. He added that previous government focused on Metro Bus projects instead of paying attention to health, education and provision of clean drinking water.

Later, the government presented Aab Pak Authority Amendment Ordinance 2019, Rawalpindi Women University Ordinance 2019 and Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly, whereas the PA Speaker forwarded the ordinances and the bill to the standing committees and asked them to submit a report in the assembly within two months.

Later, the opposition pointed out quorum on which the Speaker adjourned the session till September 17 (Tuesday) at 11:30 am.