Two Ordinances Tabled During PA Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:47 PM

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Monday tabled two ordinances during the current session of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Monday tabled two ordinances during the current session of Punjab Assembly.

Panagah Authority Ordinance and The King Edward Medical University Amendment Ordinance 2021 were presented during the session which started two hours and 47 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker referred both ordinances to the committees concerned and sought a report within 60 days pertaining to these ordinances.

Earlier, the Speaker also announced the Names of Panel of Chairmen in which Mian Shafee, Abdullah Warraich, Sardar Awais and Zakia Shah Nawaz were included.

Addressing the session, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat strongly condemned the misconduct of the police with MPA Ahmad Shah Khaga and assured that he would be given all possible justice.

Responding to the point of order of PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood, Raja Basharat said that police did not go to Khokhar House illegally but fulfilled all the legal requirements, adding that the PML-N was involved in illegal occupations during their tenure.

He said that not the government but the PML-N should be ashamed of their actions as they committed a crime and then cried over those illegalities.

The minister said that if they had the courage to stop the police, they ought to do but could not because the police were acting in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Regarding misconduct of the police with MPA Ahmad Shah Khaga, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asked the Punjab Law minister to review the law and order situation as such incidents were being reported with every passing day. He said that RPO or DPO should be sought to the Punjab Assembly pertaining to this matter.

Later, the session was adjourned till January 26 (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm.

