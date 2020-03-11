UrduPoint.com
Two Outlawas Held, Weapons Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:25 PM

Two outlaws were arrested after recovering unlawful weapons and bullets from their possession, police said Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Two outlaws were arrested after recovering unlawful weapons and bullets from their possession, police said Wednesday.

Action was launched on instruction of DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, headed by DSP City Azmatullah Gurmani.

Accused namely Muhammad Imran s/o Iqbal r/o Moza Patta Manda and Muhammad Akhtar s/o Jeewan r/o Balkana were booked under section 60/20 of criminal Panel Code. Two pistols with five bullets recovered from both of them during investigation.

SHO Malik Imran said maintaining law and order was earnest preference of law enforcement agency to which they wouldn't compromise.

