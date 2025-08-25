Two Outlaws Arrested:
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) District police on Monday arrested two outlaw s and recovered 60 litres liquor and a pistol from their possession.
They were identified as --Adil and Tariq.
Cases were registered against them.
