UrduPoint.com

Two Outlaws Arrested, Hashish Stolen Items Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Two outlaws arrested, hashish stolen items recovered

Paharpur police arrested two outlaws during actions against criminal elements on Monday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Paharpur police arrested two outlaws during actions against criminal elements on Monday.

SHO Paharpur police station Ataullah Khan took immediate action in the case of theft and traced the accused Nazir son of Amir Bakhsh resident of Mohalla Jarnawala Paharpur and recovered 2 stolen batteries and 40 thousand rupees in cash from the accused possession.

While carrying out a successful action against the drug dealers, the accused Mohammad Farooq son of Hafiz Ghulam resident of Hafizabad was arrested and 1215 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Hafizabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk a ..

D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk assessment

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador-designate to KSA urges for div ..

Pakistan Ambassador-designate to KSA urges for diversification of products

4 minutes ago
 Trilateral FMs dialogue calls for urgent humanitar ..

Trilateral FMs dialogue calls for urgent humanitarian support to Afghanistan, ha ..

4 minutes ago
 Director security HESCO raids at private workshop, ..

Director security HESCO raids at private workshop, recovered 3 transformer

2 minutes ago
 US Launches Two More Cyclone-Watch TROPICS Cube Sa ..

US Launches Two More Cyclone-Watch TROPICS Cube Satellites From New Zealand - NA ..

2 minutes ago
 Readmittance of Syria to Arab League Paves Way for ..

Readmittance of Syria to Arab League Paves Way for Crisis Resolution - UAE Envoy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.