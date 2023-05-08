Two outlaws arrested, hashish stolen items recovered

Paharpur police arrested two outlaws during actions against criminal elements on Monday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Paharpur police arrested two outlaws during actions against criminal elements on Monday.

SHO Paharpur police station Ataullah Khan took immediate action in the case of theft and traced the accused Nazir son of Amir Bakhsh resident of Mohalla Jarnawala Paharpur and recovered 2 stolen batteries and 40 thousand rupees in cash from the accused possession.

While carrying out a successful action against the drug dealers, the accused Mohammad Farooq son of Hafiz Ghulam resident of Hafizabad was arrested and 1215 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.