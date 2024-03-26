Open Menu

Two Outlaws Arrested, Weapon Recovered

March 26, 2024

Dera police during the operation arrested two outlaws and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Bandkorai police station here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two outlaws and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Bandkorai police station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, team of BandKorai police station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Noor Muhammad Khan during snap checking arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ramzan and recovered the 12-bore gun with 04 cartridges.

While during another operation accused Muhammad Umar Farooq, son of Muhammad Hashim Baloch was arrested and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 15 cartridges from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

