Two Outlaws Arrested, Weapon Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Dera police during the operation arrested two outlaws and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Bandkorai police station here on Tuesday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two outlaws and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Bandkorai police station here on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, team of BandKorai police station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Noor Muhammad Khan during snap checking arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ramzan and recovered the 12-bore gun with 04 cartridges.
While during another operation accused Muhammad Umar Farooq, son of Muhammad Hashim Baloch was arrested and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 15 cartridges from his possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
Body found from canal
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings3 minutes ago
-
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in medical institutions4 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"4 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects9 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal9 minutes ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat9 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing9 minutes ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC9 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms21 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap22 minutes ago