Two outlaws arrested, weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements and proclaimed offenders, Dera police have arrested two accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Kirri Khasor police, under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Rafiq Khan, arrested Mohibullah, a resident of Wanda Ali and recovered a 12-bore gun with 05 cartridges from him.

He was wanted by local police in murder and attempt to murder cases, said the police spokesman on Thursday.

While in another action, Kirri Khasor police arrested Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Chashma Pakka and recovered one Kalashnikov gun with 07 cartridges from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both the arrested accused and started further investigation.