Two outlaws booked for storing smuggled oil

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Law enforcement agencies booked two smugglers and seized smuggled oil (diesel) from two warehouses and registered case against them, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Anti Corruption Establishment, Special Branch and Civil Defence conducted raid in the limits of Chowk Qureshi police station.

They traced two illegal warehouses and recovered smuggled oil measuring 50,000 liters. Police have registered cases against two alleged outlaws namely Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Shahid.

In another raid, case was registered against three alleged outlaws identified as Kareem Ullah, Muhammad Munir and Muhammad Sabir. The alleged outlaws were involved in selling smuggled oil.