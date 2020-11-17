Two outlaws held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police have arrested a proclaimed offender and an accused for giving shelter to a PO, informed a Police spokesman.

Banni Police conducted a raid and manage to arrest a proclaimed offender namely Naveed Ali on the charges of Cheaque dishonor in 2019 while Murree Police held Kausar Mehmood for giving shelter and helping to escape a proclaimed offender namely Aaqash alias Kashi involved in heinous crimes.

Police arrested both accused and sent them behind the bar after registering case again him.