Two outlaws held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pattoki city police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police raided at the hideout of outlaws and arrested ring leader Saqlain and his accomplice who has yet to be identified.

The police recovered Rs 200,000, five motorcycles, seven mobile phone sets and illegal weapons from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 15 robberies and motorcycles snatching incidents.

Further investigation was underway.