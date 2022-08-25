Two outlaws held

Bilal Colony Police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers after a reported encounter in North Karachi area and recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and eight mobile phones from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Bilal Colony Police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers after a reported encounter in North Karachi area and recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and eight mobile phones from their possession.

SSP District Central Maroof Usman said that after the encounter with the bandits near Sector 5-M, the accused Sunny and Jaan Sher were arrested. Who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Haidari police intercepted tried to stop two motorcycle riders at Rehri Goth road, who started firing on the police party, on which the police retaliated and one of the accused was arrested in injured condition.

The police have recovered a 30-bore pistol loaded magazine, three rounds, cash and a mobile phone from accused identified as Muhammad Salim.

The SSP Central said that the arrested accused has revealed name of the absconding accomplice as Rahimullah.