UrduPoint.com

Two Outlaws Held

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Two outlaws held

Bilal Colony Police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers after a reported encounter in North Karachi area and recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and eight mobile phones from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Bilal Colony Police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers after a reported encounter in North Karachi area and recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and eight mobile phones from their possession.

SSP District Central Maroof Usman said that after the encounter with the bandits near Sector 5-M, the accused Sunny and Jaan Sher were arrested. Who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Haidari police intercepted tried to stop two motorcycle riders at Rehri Goth road, who started firing on the police party, on which the police retaliated and one of the accused was arrested in injured condition.

The police have recovered a 30-bore pistol loaded magazine, three rounds, cash and a mobile phone from accused identified as Muhammad Salim.

The SSP Central said that the arrested accused has revealed name of the absconding accomplice as Rahimullah.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Firing Police Mobile Road From

Recent Stories

Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Wat ..

Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Water Amid Severe Drought - Repor ..

55 seconds ago
 US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection o ..

US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of NY-Listed Chinese Firms - Re ..

57 seconds ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Swatted' Twice, Cons ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Swatted' Twice, Considers Them Assassination Attem ..

58 seconds ago
 Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi ..

Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi airport

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy t ..

Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy to help flood victims in Baloch ..

16 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Russians Believe Country's Global S ..

Almost Half of Russians Believe Country's Global Standing Will Improve Soon - Po ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.