Two outlaws held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Rail bazaar police arrested two dacoits of a criminal gang involved in dacoity and highway robberies.

The team raided near old fire brigade office,Rajbah road and arrested two outlaws identified as Zeeshan Khalid and Ameer Hamza,besides recovering two motorcycles,two pistols, cash and cell phones from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.