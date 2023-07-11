Open Menu

Two Outlaws Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Two outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Rail bazaar police arrested two dacoits of a criminal gang involved in dacoity and highway robberies.

The team raided near old fire brigade office,Rajbah road and arrested two outlaws identified as Zeeshan Khalid and Ameer Hamza,besides recovering two motorcycles,two pistols, cash and cell phones from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

