Two outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The district police claimed to arrest two youths on the charge of uploading their firing video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two youths including Hasnain and Haider resorted to aerial firing while flying kites in Nazim Abad and uploaded its video on social media.

Therefore,Factory area police conducted raid and arrested both accused Hasnain and Haider on various charges including kite-flying, display of weapons, aerial firing and uploading its video.

Further investigation was underway .