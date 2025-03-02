Two Outlaws Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Sanawan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two suspects and
recovered stolen goods and Rs 1.63 million in cash from their possession.
The suspects identified as Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Afzal
were wanted by police in 11 cases.
Further investigation was underway.
