Two Outlaws Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Two outlaws held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Sanawan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two suspects and

recovered stolen goods and Rs 1.63 million in cash from their possession.

The suspects identified as Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Afzal

were wanted by police in 11 cases.

Further investigation was underway.

