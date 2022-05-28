UrduPoint.com

Two Outlaws Held After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Two outlaws held after encounter

Two alleged robbers were arrested after an encounter with Dolphin Force at Canal Road here on late Friday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Two alleged robbers were arrested after an encounter with Dolphin Force at Canal Road here on late Friday night.

Police said on Saturday that Dolphin Jawans spotted two suspects riding a motorcycle near Pipewala Bridge and signaled them to stop for checking but the outlaws accelerated the speed of their bike after opening fire on the police team.

The dolphin squad chased the criminals and also returned fire.

During the encounter, both outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground.

The police arrested the suspects and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

The police recovered illicit weapons, a motorcycle, mobile phones, cashand other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

