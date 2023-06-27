Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

A team of dolphin force arrested two dacoits in injured condition after a shootout near Madanpura, Narrwala road on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A team of dolphin force arrested two dacoits in injured condition after a shootout near Madanpura, Narrwala road on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a team of dolphin force stopped two suspected motorcyclists near Sheranwala Chowk, Madanpura on Narrwala road but they accelerated the motorcycle by resorting to fire on the police party.

The police also retaliated which inflicted injuries to both persons and police arrested them.

The outlaws were identified as Jawad s/o Ghulam Sarwar and Umair. They are residents of Walipura, Narrwala road.

The injured criminals were shifted to Allied Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.