Two outlaws held at Motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Motorway police arrested two alleged outlaws for allowing an overweight truck at Motorway (M-4), here on Saturday.

According to official sources, admin officer Motorway Muhammad Akram and Constable intercepted a truck at Motorway. The truck was carrying more loads than recommended. The overweight trucks are not allowed at Motorway.

However, station weight operator Muhammad Hussain following alleged instruction from in charge weight station Muzammil Hussain allowed to move an overweight truck after taking alleged bribe Rs 500. The police checked the truck and it was carrying 5 tons extra weight. The both outlaws were arrested and case was registered against them.

Nobody would be allowed to damage the Motorway.