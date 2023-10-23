Two outlaws held; drugs, illegal ammunition recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The district police on Monday arrested two outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal ammunition from their possession.

The police spokesman said District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed all the police stations to make all out efforts for eradicating crimes from the society.

Following the directives, a police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan arrested accused Ehsan Ullah son of Niaz Muhammad and recovered 1460 gram hashish from his possession.

In another action, the police team arrested accused Rehman ullah son of Muhammad Nawaz and recovered 20 cartridges of 30-bore from him.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.

APP/akt