Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Two Outlaws Held, Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Two outlaws held, drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Wednesday arrested two outlaws including an absconder and recovered 615 gram hashish during different actions in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, was taking all possible steps to arrest anti-social elements to eradicate crimes from society.

As part of such measures, a team of Daraban Police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan took action and arrested an accused absconder Ghulam Nabi son of Eid Gul resident of Bacha Khan, who was wanted to police in a theft case.

In another action, the Daraban police arrested accused Fathullah son of Fazlur Rehman Shirani resident of Saleemabad and recovered 615 grams hashish from his possession. A case was also registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station All From

Recent Stories

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

33 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

55 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.