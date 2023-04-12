Two outlaws held, drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Wednesday arrested two outlaws including an absconder and recovered 615 gram hashish during different actions in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, was taking all possible steps to arrest anti-social elements to eradicate crimes from society.

As part of such measures, a team of Daraban Police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan took action and arrested an accused absconder Ghulam Nabi son of Eid Gul resident of Bacha Khan, who was wanted to police in a theft case.

In another action, the Daraban police arrested accused Fathullah son of Fazlur Rehman Shirani resident of Saleemabad and recovered 615 grams hashish from his possession. A case was also registered against the accused.