Two outlaws held, drugs recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Dera police arrested two outlaws and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession in the limits of Gomal University police station here Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Gomal University police station Kazim Husain along with police team conducted operations against criminal elements and arrested drug dealer Naeem son of Ghulam Rasool and recovered 230 grams of hashish and 30-bore pistol with 5 cartridge from his possession.

Meanwhile, another criminal Fazal Rehman son of Muhammad Baksh, resident of Nawab was arrested after recovering 97 grams ice and 30-bore pistol with 5 cartridge from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.