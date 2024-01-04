Open Menu

Two Outlaws Held, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Two outlaws held, drugs recovered

Dera police arrested two outlaws and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession in the limits of Gomal University police station here Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Dera police arrested two outlaws and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession in the limits of Gomal University police station here Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Gomal University police station Kazim Husain along with police team conducted operations against criminal elements and arrested drug dealer Naeem son of Ghulam Rasool and recovered 230 grams of hashish and 30-bore pistol with 5 cartridge from his possession.

Meanwhile, another criminal Fazal Rehman son of Muhammad Baksh, resident of Nawab was arrested after recovering 97 grams ice and 30-bore pistol with 5 cartridge from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Gomal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Police thwart smuggling attempt at motorway checkp ..

Police thwart smuggling attempt at motorway checkpoint

5 minutes ago
 US private sector hiring up more than expected in ..

US private sector hiring up more than expected in December

5 minutes ago
 TDAP launches a robust strategy to further bolster ..

TDAP launches a robust strategy to further bolster sesame seed export

6 minutes ago
 Kohat Food Authority checked vehicles carrying foo ..

Kohat Food Authority checked vehicles carrying food

7 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine

Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 Riyadh, Doha condemn Israeli calls for Gazans' emi ..

Riyadh, Doha condemn Israeli calls for Gazans' emigration

7 minutes ago
Four outlaws apprehended

Four outlaws apprehended

7 minutes ago
 Rental Project reference hearing adjourned till Ja ..

Rental Project reference hearing adjourned till Jan 29

7 minutes ago
 Ethical implementation of SRM, cooperation linkage ..

Ethical implementation of SRM, cooperation linkages between global north & south ..

5 minutes ago
 UK party leaders kick off election year

UK party leaders kick off election year

5 minutes ago
 Police officials involved in firing on vehicle sum ..

Police officials involved in firing on vehicle summoned

5 minutes ago
 Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar still lives in hearts ..

Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar still lives in hearts of Turkiye people: Ambassador

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan