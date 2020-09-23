Two outlaws held for gas refilling illegally

The City police in their ongoing crackdown against illegal gas re-filling points conducted various raids and managed to arrest two culprits besides seized cylinders and gas filling instruments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The City police in their ongoing crackdown against illegal gas re-filling points conducted various raids and managed to arrest two culprits besides seized cylinders and gas filling instruments.

Police spokesman informed on Saturday that a team under the supervision of SHO, RA Bazar Police Station conducted a raid and nabbed Muhammad Zaman on the charges of gas re-filling illegally while Airport Police apprehended Saeed Ullah and seized gas filling instruments, Cylinders from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.