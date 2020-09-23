UrduPoint.com
Two Outlaws Held For Gas Refilling Illegally

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Two outlaws held for gas refilling illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The City police in their ongoing crackdown against illegal gas re-filling points conducted various raids and managed to arrest two culprits besides seized cylinders and gas filling instruments.

Police spokesman informed on Saturday that a team under the supervision of SHO, RA Bazar Police Station conducted a raid and nabbed Muhammad Zaman on the charges of gas re-filling illegally while Airport Police apprehended Saeed Ullah and seized gas filling instruments, Cylinders from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

