Two Outlaws Held, Illegal Weapon Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Two outlaws held, illegal weapon recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The district police on Thursday arrested two outlaws recovering illegal arms and ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Habib Ullah Khan arrested accused Raheem Ullah son of Inayat Ullah, resident of Paniala and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 17 cartridges from him.

Similarly, the same police arrested another accused namely Aziz Ullah son of Habib Ullah and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with six cartridges from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

