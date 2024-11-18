Two Outlaws Held; Illegal Weapons, Ammunition Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended two outlaws recovering illegal arms and ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Giloti police station.
According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has directed all the police stations to make all out efforts for eradication of crimes from the society.
Following these directives, a team of Giloti police station led by its SHO Bashir Ahmad arrested two accused named Muhammad Tufail son of Abdul Ghaffar and Muhammad Amin son of Muhammad Aslam. The police also recovered a single-shot repeater and two 12-bore guns along with ammunitions from their possession.
The police registered case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
