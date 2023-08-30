Open Menu

Two Outlaws Held In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two gangsters from Nishtar Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two gangsters from Nishtar Colony.

In a joint operation, a team comprising police personnel and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) conducted a raid at Itwar Bazaar Ground, Nishtar Colony and arrested Ghulam Mustafa and Abdul Rahman and recovered five stolen motorcycles,master keys and pistols from their possession.

A case has been registered against the outlaws.

