Two outlaws held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:Police arrested two outlaws and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Saddar Shujabad police station areas.

Police said on Friday, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Basti Banglapur, Gardaizpur and Basti Nawan Sheher.

The teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 42 persons and arrested two outlaws over charges of tenant act violations and illegal weapons holding.

The teams also recovered ten illegal weapons during the search operation, sources added.