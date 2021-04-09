UrduPoint.com
Two Outlaws Held, Kalashnikov Recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested two outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered Kalashnikov during crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Law enforcement team led by SHO Mahmood Kot Police Station Malik Saleem Hassan arrested a suspected person Nazeer on a tip off and recovered Kalashnikov from his possession.

In second case, police nabbed proclaimed offender identified as Khalil who was wanted in number of robbery cases reported across the district.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal praised police team for its successful operation against criminals.

