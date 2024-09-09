Two Outlaws Held, Stolen Items, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Dera police have arrested two outlaws recovering stolen items and drugs from their possession here in the limits of Paroa police station on Monday.
According to police spokesman, a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Muzammil son of Ghulam Rasool, who was wanted to police in a theft case.
The police also recovered a stolen Bicycle and an electric battery from the arrested accused.
In another action, the same police arrested a drug dealer named Muhammad Imran son of Allah Ditta recovering 385 grams Ice drug from him.
The police registered a case against the arrested drug dealer and started further investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father arrested over killing son13 seconds ago
-
Kundi call for action against those involved in vandalism during PTI’s public meeting23 seconds ago
-
UNDP’s GLOF-II project to tackle Climate Change challenges in Swat44 seconds ago
-
Cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi58 seconds ago
-
Naqvi condemns firing on police van in Panjgur1 minute ago
-
President PFUJW, General Secretary VJAP denounce KP CM allegations against journalists21 minutes ago
-
Woman among two shot dead21 minutes ago
-
Sehat Card services suspended in KP hospitals31 minutes ago
-
DC stresses collective efforts to eradicate polio31 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes fines on various food points31 minutes ago
-
Utility stores reduce prices of commodities41 minutes ago
-
5 'criminals' arrested51 minutes ago