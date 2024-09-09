Two outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Dera police have arrested two outlaws recovering stolen items and drugs from their possession here in the limits of Paroa police station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Muzammil son of Ghulam Rasool, who was wanted to police in a theft case.

The police also recovered a stolen Bicycle and an electric battery from the arrested accused.

In another action, the same police arrested a drug dealer named Muhammad Imran son of Allah Ditta recovering 385 grams Ice drug from him.

The police registered a case against the arrested drug dealer and started further investigation.

