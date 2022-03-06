Two outlaws held, wine recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The police have claimed to arrest two outlaws and recovered 40 bottles of wine from their possession, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, SHO Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Malik Younis, working on tip off raided and managed to arrest two notorious outlaws, identified as Dilawar and Aziz. The police also recovered 40 bottles of wine from their possession.

Cases were registered against the both outlaws.