Two outlaws killed in encounter

SHEIKHUPURA, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Two outlaws were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter, near Muridke on Wednesday.

According to police, Muridke city police were taking two under-custody accused identified as Fahd and Ahsan for the recovery of looted valuables when their accomplices opened fire on the way and killed them on the spot.

The police cordoned-off the areas for the arrest of attackers.

Further investigation was underway.

The dead criminals were wanted by police in heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder and terrorism cases.