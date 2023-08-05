Open Menu

Two Outlaws Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Two outlaws killed in encounter

SHEIKHUPURA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Two outlaws were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, a police team arrested two kidnappers identified as Hasnain aka Manun Opal and Sajid aka Shahzad Jatt after recovering Shams Al-Qamar Bajwa, a well known landowner from their clutches.

On their lead, the police were taking the accused for the arrest of four others when their four accomplices opened fire at police near Marh Bhangwan Chak No.11 to get released of under custody accused.

During the shootout, Hasnain and Sajid received bullet injuries and died on the spot while the police have arrested four attackers with illegal weapons.

Police were raiding for the arrest of four other accused Kashar Bhatti etc.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Died Lead From

Recent Stories

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

7 minutes ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

30 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

48 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

56 minutes ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

1 hour ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

1 hour ago
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan