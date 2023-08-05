Two outlaws killed in encounter

SHEIKHUPURA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Two outlaws were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, a police team arrested two kidnappers identified as Hasnain aka Manun Opal and Sajid aka Shahzad Jatt after recovering Shams Al-Qamar Bajwa, a well known landowner from their clutches.

On their lead, the police were taking the accused for the arrest of four others when their four accomplices opened fire at police near Marh Bhangwan Chak No.11 to get released of under custody accused.

During the shootout, Hasnain and Sajid received bullet injuries and died on the spot while the police have arrested four attackers with illegal weapons.

Police were raiding for the arrest of four other accused Kashar Bhatti etc.

Further investigation was underway.