Two Outlaws Killed In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Two outlaws killed in encounter

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two outlaws were killed in an alleged police encounter with the Counter Crime Department (CCD) in the limits of Fatah Shah police station.

According to CCD sources here on Monday, four armed suspects came face-to-face with a CCD team and opened indiscriminate fire.

In the exchange of gunshots, two of the suspects-- Sardar alias Sardara of Chawliyana, and Shehbaz alias Shehbazo of 317/EB were hit by bullets allegedly fired by their own accomplices.Both died on the spot, while the other two managed to flee from the scene.

Sources said the slain criminals were wanted in dozens of heinous cases including murder, attempted murder, and dacoity.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for legal formalities, while efforts were underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.

