Two outlaws killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two outlaws were killed, while two others managed to escape during a police encounter in Millat town late Wednesday night.

Police said here on Thursday that a Dolphin force patrol witnessed four suspects riding on two motorcycles on Dryport Road and signaled them to stop,but they opened indiscriminate firing on the police.

On getting information, the Millat town police team reached the spot.During the cross fire, two outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by their own accomplices and died on the spot, whereas other two criminals managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The deceased outlaws were identified as --Khalid and Nadeem,who were wanted by the police in a number of cases.

The police recovered a motorcycle from the spot, which was later confirmed to be stolen.

A special team was constituted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar for tracing out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, spokesman added.